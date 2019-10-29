'Christ, that’s just string': New bikini is a shocker

Tammy Hembrow has shocked her fans with a next-level ‘naked’ bikini that appears to not really cover anything.

OK people, we've been seeing a lot of itsy-bitsy bikinis this year - but this one is officially next level.

Australian mega-influencer Tammy Hembrow has shared a very racy photo of her latest favourite swimmers with her 10 million followers, and it's left many of them asking: "Wait, where is the swimsuit?"

The confusion started when the fitness star from the Gold Coast shared two photos that at first glance look as if she's completely naked.

"FOR THE SUN LOVERS," she wrote, along with two sunshine emojis. "The Minimale Animale splendor suit in my new colour 'Euphoria' dropping next week."

Australian super-influencer Tammy Hembrow has caused confusion over her latest piece of swimwear. Picture: Instagram / Tammy Hembrow

But this is definitely no accident. It's the latest take on the "naked" swimwear trend sweeping the globe.

You see, the $190 lilac design actually does actually have a few small patches to protect the wearer's modesty at the front - you just can't see them because of the angle the photo was taken.

As a result, the optical illusion has left many of Tammy's fans baffled.

"Wait, where's the swimsuit?" one asked.

"You left nothing to the imagination here," another said.

"What's the point of wearing anything?" one remarked.

Another exclaimed: "Christ, that's just string."

Since the photo was shared earlier this morning, it has already racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

But on the brand’s website, you can see the swimsuit actually does have a front. Picture: Supplied / Minimale Animale

The social media star, who is also a mum-of-two, is no stranger to wearing risque bikinis.

In July, one particularly daring design she rocked raised eyebrows thanks to its see-through straps.

But while many loved how it deliberately gave the illusion Tammy was nude, others slammed it as "vulgar".

"Why have clothes on at this point?" one asked.

Someone else wrote: "This isn't even a bathing suit."

"Why even wear a bikini at this point?" another agreed.

Tammy is no stranger to wearing ‘naked’ bikinis. Picture: Instagram / Tammy Hembrow

Others branded the fashion statement "too much", while one declared: "There's a line and this oversteps it."

"When did bikinis turn into actual dental floss?" another mused.

Tammy's not the only one loving these pretty absurd swimmers - that may look good on Instagram but are sure to bring a whole heap of problems if you tried to wear one at Bondi Beach.

In fact, the micro-monstrosities are being adored the world over, with British, American and Aussie brands all stocking them.

Just last week, a $55 bikini from online retailer Pretty Little Thing caused a stir as shoppers tried to figure out whether it could even be worn for swimming.

The brand's rose tan velvet bikini has a tiny G-string with adjustable toggles for its string side straps, but as one person pointed out: "One move and you're screwed."

These snaps left people asking where the swimmers were. Picture: Instagram / Tammy Hembrow

However, the back is incredibly tiny, consisting of a string that crosses over. Picture: Supplied / Minimale Animale