Next generation put their own spin on craft

NEXT: Creative Crafts chief steward Pam Lobwein (right) was busy with entries on Monday ahead of judging of the section on Tuesday. Rob Williams

WITH between 170-180 different classes that fall under the Creative Crafts section at the Ipswich Show, Tuesday was a busy day for the two judges selected to pick out winners.

It is a section that welcomes creations from a huge age range, starting with tiny tots all the way to elderly entrants.

The next wave are putting their own spin on things and learning traditional crafts through different avenues according to chief steward Pam Lobwein.

Those who can't be schooled by their family are turning to digital teachers.

"It's hard to get (junior entrants) because a lot of them don't have parents or grandparents who do things like needlework," she said.

"One of the mothers here, her daughter just entered. She's taught herself off of YouTube. That's very encouraging."

Lego has become a popular class for youngsters and DIAMOND DOTZ is a new class this year that has taken off with people of all ages.

It involves creating designs using tiny 'diamond' like facets which has proven easy for newcomers to pick up.

"That's the real craze at the moment," Mrs Lobwein said.

"From younger people right up to people in (care) homes are doing it.

"Any age can do it and it's great. It keeps their mind and hands very active."

Mrs Lobwein has been involved with the Ipswich Show for almost 40 years, starting in the dairy cattle section before moving onto crafts.

"I just love seeing the people every year come back and I love encouraging people to enter," she said.

"I love seeing the children's and the aged care and the disabled (entries)."