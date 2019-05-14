Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEXT: Creative Crafts chief steward Pam Lobwein (right) was busy with entries on Monday ahead of judging of the section on Tuesday.
NEXT: Creative Crafts chief steward Pam Lobwein (right) was busy with entries on Monday ahead of judging of the section on Tuesday. Rob Williams
People and Places

Next generation put their own spin on craft

Lachlan Mcivor
by
14th May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH between 170-180 different classes that fall under the Creative Crafts section at the Ipswich Show, Tuesday was a busy day for the two judges selected to pick out winners.

It is a section that welcomes creations from a huge age range, starting with tiny tots all the way to elderly entrants.

The next wave are putting their own spin on things and learning traditional crafts through different avenues according to chief steward Pam Lobwein.

Those who can't be schooled by their family are turning to digital teachers.

"It's hard to get (junior entrants) because a lot of them don't have parents or grandparents who do things like needlework," she said.

"One of the mothers here, her daughter just entered. She's taught herself off of YouTube. That's very encouraging."

Lego has become a popular class for youngsters and DIAMOND DOTZ is a new class this year that has taken off with people of all ages.

It involves creating designs using tiny 'diamond' like facets which has proven easy for newcomers to pick up.

"That's the real craze at the moment," Mrs Lobwein said.

"From younger people right up to people in (care) homes are doing it.

"Any age can do it and it's great. It keeps their mind and hands very active."

Mrs Lobwein has been involved with the Ipswich Show for almost 40 years, starting in the dairy cattle section before moving onto crafts.

"I just love seeing the people every year come back and I love encouraging people to enter," she said.

"I love seeing the children's and the aged care and the disabled (entries)."

craft ipswich ipswich show
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Rescue chopper doctor performs surgery at accident scene

    premium_icon Rescue chopper doctor performs surgery at accident scene

    News VIDEO: He was trapped by his legs, in a piece of farming machinery.

    Tense exchange as Crown demands answers from ex-mayor

    premium_icon Tense exchange as Crown demands answers from ex-mayor

    Crime The former mayor was on the stand for about two hours

    'Pamper packs and bikes': Antoniolli's wife takes the stand

    premium_icon 'Pamper packs and bikes': Antoniolli's wife takes the stand

    Council News Karina Antoniolli was asked about pamper packs and a bicycle

    Why are these students sleeping in cardboard boxes?

    premium_icon Why are these students sleeping in cardboard boxes?

    Community Students are giving up basic amenity to help the homeless.