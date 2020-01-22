Menu
35 medical interns kick start their careers at Ipswich Hospital.
News

Next generation of doctors ready to go

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
A NEW batch of interns has taken the next step towards a career in medicine.

The graduates are starting their first year as a medical interns at Ipswich Hospital

Having spent 2019 in their shoes, Dr Emma Hamilton knows the year ahead for the interns will be full of challenges.

“It has absolutely been a rollercoaster, it’s certainly very different to medical school,” she said.

“My advice to the new medical interns is simply to use your supports. This year as a medical intern is a great chance to think about where you see yourself.

“Don’t think that working at a regional hospital is any easier than at the city hospitals – it’s extraordinarily busy here, with a growing and very diverse population who can live a long way away from the hospital.”

The new medical interns join a week-long orientation program to familiarise themselves with the hospital, before beginning rotations through a variety of units that might include general medicine, surgery, emergency medicine and additional elective terms in other specialised areas.

“This will be a huge year for our medical interns and they can expect to find a supportive training environment where they are given every opportunity to succeed through hands-on experience, mentoring and education and support programs,” West Moreton Health Chief Executive Kerrie Freeman said.

Dr Freeman said 80 per cent of the 2019 cohort had elected to continue their medical careers at Ipswich Hospital in 2020.

Ipswich Queensland Times

