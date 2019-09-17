‘Next-gen Kmart’ set for fast-growing Ipswich suburb

An artist's impression of the Yamanto Shopping Centre.

An artist's impression of the Yamanto Shopping Centre.

MAINBRACE Constructions has been selected to build the 20,000 sqm Yamanto Central shopping centre, which will include a 'latest generation Kmart' and 50 specialty stores.

Shopping centre managers JMK Retail and DMA Partners will deliver the retail precinct in the growing Ipswich region, with construction tipped to start within months.

The centre will be anchored by a Coles supermarket, latest-generation Kmart, market hall, external dining precinct and more than 50 specialty shops.

The Kmart will include the latest range of products and a modern layout.

JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said Yamanto Central would deliver much-needed retail boost to one of Australia's fastest growing regions.

"The idea for Yamanto Central was conceived in response to a rapidly growing local population, seriously under serviced by retail and dining options," she said.

"Today's announcement of Mainbrace as builder brings the realisation of a much wanted centre that much closer."

An artist's impression of the Yamanto Shopping Centre.

Mainbrace Queensland state manager Duncan McAndrew was proud to be involved in delivering the project.

"We've lived and breathed Yamanto Central for a number of years, having worked side-by-side with the owner, the development partners, and the design team in planning this important new piece of social infrastructure," he said.

"We've enjoyed being part of the journey to date and we're grateful to now be entrusted to bring the concept to fruition."

DMA Partners managing director Ryan Andersen said the project would cater to an existing trade area of 48,000 underserviced residents.

"The community has been waiting so patiently for building to commence, and we are thrilled to see so much support for this project," he said.

"We know that consumers are looking for more than just accessible shopping; rather a community hub that caters to everyday needs and provides an immersive, social destination, we firmly believe that experience should not be kept only to the metropolitan shopping centres."