Joyce scandal hurts Turnbull

MALCOLM Turnbull and Bill Shorten are now in a virtual dead heat as preferred prime minister following the Coalition's handling of the Barnaby Joyce scandal.

The Australian reports that Mr Tunrbull has fallen three points in the past two weeks alone to 37 per cent, just ahead of Mr Shorten on 35 per cent.

Barnaby Joyce and PM Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: Kym Smith

Mr Turnbull has slipped 12 percentage points since the first Newspoll of the year in February with voters seemingly unhappy with how he has dealt with Mr Joyce amid news of the former Nationals leader's affair and separate sexual harassment allegations.

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten. Picture: AAP

It appears that Minister for Jobs Michaelia Cash's unsubstantiated personal attack in Parliament on Mr Shorten has also not helped the Coalition.

Senator Michaelia Cash’s outburst against Bill Shorten has not helped the Coalition. Picture: Supplied

Mr Shorten has appeared to have weathered government attacks over the Adani coalmine and his links to the militant union movement.

Labor has maintained its 53-47 two-party-preferred lead over the Coalition.

US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Mr Turnbull also failed to capitalise on his US trip where he met with US President Donald Trump.

The bad news may not be over for the Coalition after Mr Joyce yesterday revealed that he is unsure if he is the father of his former media adviser Vikki Campion's baby.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his pregnant partner Vikki Campion. Picture: Kym Smith

The poll of 1657 people was conducted between Thursday and yesterday.