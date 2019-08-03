Newsagent blown away by response

Owner Bruce Nowland, staff member Darlene Wojcicki and Robyn Nowland at their new location at Coles Express Yamanto

WHEN Bruce and Robyn Nowland decided that it was time to move their newsagency, they never expected that their regular customers to pitch in to help.

After 14 years located near the Yamanto Country Markets, the Nowlands felt it was time to move, and have taken the vacant shop at the Coles Express opposite the Yamanto Tavern.

"Most of our loyal customers knew about the move already, and they've been so supportive,” Bruce said. "It's always surprising...people in Ipswich are more loyal than you can imagine.

"Having the new shopping centre built down the road we needed a spot to exist in between, and we already have a lease for the new Yamanto Central.”

Before he became a newsagent owner, Bruce was a shearer, while Robyn was a wool classer. Married for more than 25 years, the couple manages to work together by sticking to the philosophy of 'you do your job, and I'll do my job'.

"We initially had a shop in the heart of Brisbane but with a newsagency here we found that Ipswich people were much nicer, so easy going. Ipswich has a great sense of community, we got amazing help from people during the move, and many customers pitched in to help us.”

Bruce has no doubts that big things are happening in Yamanto and is ready for the new shopping centre.

"I think the development in this area is going to bring people back to the suburb, there are customers who have drifted to bigger centres, but having a Kmart here is going to keep them in the area.

"It's going to be a game changer for Yamanto and Deebing Heights, there's going to be a swim school I believe, a butcher, baker, fruit shop...it's going to be a nice little mix.

"We are easy to find here at Coles Express, and I want to say a huge thankyou to those who have supported us over the years, it's blown me away, and the word of mouth is now spreading that we've moved.”

Bruce is also honest about why he loves his job so much.

"The best thing about my job is talking to people all day. I'm a people person,” he said. "Oh, plus I get to work with my wife all day.

"I better say that, or she'll kill me!”