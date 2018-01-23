Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New dig planned in search for Beaumont children

A previously unseen photo of the missing Beaumont children. Picture: Campbell Brodie.
A previously unseen photo of the missing Beaumont children. Picture: Campbell Brodie.
by Mitch Mott

ONE of South Australia's most notorious cold cases will be revisited in the coming weeks as police confirm a new dig site in the search for the missing Beaumont children.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation branch will be conducting a new excavation of a property in North Plympton in a search for the bodies of the three Beaumont children who went missing from Glenelg beach 26 January, 1966.

Channel 7 had recently been reviewing and conducting research into the disappearance which has captivated the minds of South Australians for decades.

Gallery: Inside the lives of the Beaumont children

The case was also under review by Major Crime detectives who have been revisiting the disappearance of Jane, 9, Arnna, 7, and Grant, 4, over the last year.

Jane and Arnna Beaumont with a friend on the beach.
Jane and Arnna Beaumont with a friend on the beach.

Geophysical evidence presented by the commercial TV channel as well as witness testimony prompted police to examine an area at the rear of a factory in North Plympton which is now Castalloy.

"No date has been confirmed for this small area to be excavated at the North Plympton factory site, however it is expected that this will be done within the next few weeks," a police spokesman said.

"The dig follows an earlier excavation at the same property by police in 2013 in which nothing was located.

"This investigation remains open and police encourage anyone with information to come forward. A reward of $1 million has been offered by the State Government in connection with the case and anyone with fresh information should call 1800 333 000 or online."

Related Items

Topics:  beaumont children missing search

HOME BIRTH TRAGEDY: Mum arrived at hospital critically ill

HOME BIRTH TRAGEDY: Mum arrived at hospital critically ill

A coroner's report is being prepared after Vicki Butler, 41, died at Ipswich Hospital, following the birth of her sixth child.

Alcohol, medication mix led driver down garden path

DRINK DRIVING: Drivers put their own life and that of others at risk whenever they drink and drive.

Power box, street sign, letter box feel force of runaway car

Visiting bowlers stump Pioneers

Webb Shield Cricket match between Ipswich Pioneers Vs Brisbane Warehouse at Ivor Marsden Cricket Ovals. Ipswich batsman Brodie Dwyer is run out.

Ipswich bats struggle in upset Webb Shield defeat.

New digs for old mechanic after three decades

NEW SITE: AutoCare Ipswich owner Richard Peasey is getting ready to move his business to West Ipswich after 35 years on Brisbane St.

After 35 years, this Ipswich business owner is making some changes

Local Partners