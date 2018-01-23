New dig planned in search for Beaumont children

ONE of South Australia's most notorious cold cases will be revisited in the coming weeks as police confirm a new dig site in the search for the missing Beaumont children.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation branch will be conducting a new excavation of a property in North Plympton in a search for the bodies of the three Beaumont children who went missing from Glenelg beach 26 January, 1966.

Channel 7 had recently been reviewing and conducting research into the disappearance which has captivated the minds of South Australians for decades.

The case was also under review by Major Crime detectives who have been revisiting the disappearance of Jane, 9, Arnna, 7, and Grant, 4, over the last year.

Jane and Arnna Beaumont with a friend on the beach.

Geophysical evidence presented by the commercial TV channel as well as witness testimony prompted police to examine an area at the rear of a factory in North Plympton which is now Castalloy.

"No date has been confirmed for this small area to be excavated at the North Plympton factory site, however it is expected that this will be done within the next few weeks," a police spokesman said.

"The dig follows an earlier excavation at the same property by police in 2013 in which nothing was located.

"This investigation remains open and police encourage anyone with information to come forward. A reward of $1 million has been offered by the State Government in connection with the case and anyone with fresh information should call 1800 333 000 or online."