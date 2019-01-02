2018 newlyweds share magic moments

THANK you to all our 2018 newlyweds who shared a photo of their special day.

We asked them to share their favourite moments on Facebook and more than 240 responded.

Here are some of our favourites from that post.

You can see more of our readers' pics at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Bella and Blair Goodwin November 3. Bella Goodwin

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication on The Queensland Times website.

The Solways April 28. Gemma Solway

Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click and click "submit your story".

Hubby and I renewed our wedding vows October 10. Samantha Jones

Daniel and Tanya Hughes November 3. Tanya Hughes

Cheneya (Freese) and Ben Vetter September 8. Naomi Freese

Daniel and Tiffany Riggs November 17. Tiffany Riggs

Kholo Gardens, August 18. Rachel Crookes

Bradley and Sandra Cartledge October 26. Sandra Cartledge