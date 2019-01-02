Menu
Holly and Nathan Gibson June 9.
People and Places

2018 newlyweds share magic moments

by Greg Osborn
2nd Jan 2019 3:33 PM

THANK you to all our 2018 newlyweds who shared a photo of their special day.

We asked them to share their favourite moments on Facebook and more than 240 responded.

Here are some of our favourites from that post.

You can see more of our readers' pics at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Bella and Blair Goodwin November 3.
Bella and Blair Goodwin November 3. Bella Goodwin

 

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication on The Queensland Times website.

 

The Solways April 28.
The Solways April 28. Gemma Solway

 

Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click and click "submit your story".

 

Hubby and I renewed our wedding vows October 10.
Hubby and I renewed our wedding vows October 10. Samantha Jones

 

 

Daniel and Tanya Hughes November 3.
Daniel and Tanya Hughes November 3. Tanya Hughes

 

Cheneya (Freese) and Ben Vetter September 8.
Cheneya (Freese) and Ben Vetter September 8. Naomi Freese

 

 

Daniel and Tiffany Riggs November 17.
Daniel and Tiffany Riggs November 17. Tiffany Riggs

 

 

Kholo Gardens, August 18.
Kholo Gardens, August 18. Rachel Crookes

 

 

Bradley and Sandra Cartledge October 26.
Bradley and Sandra Cartledge October 26. Sandra Cartledge

 

