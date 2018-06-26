Newly wed Ipswich couple's touching Origin tradition

MAGIC MOMENT: Ipswich couple Jason and Claire Blackley, who both have disabilities, tied the knot in front their closest friends and family.

THE clash between New South Wales and Queensland in the Origin series is about more than rugby for one newly married Ipswich couple.

When Jason met Claire it was love at first sight, for one of them.

It was Christmas in 2008 and Jason was in another relationship at the time.

Then in June 2014, Claire invited Jason over to watch the State of Origin.

"At half time she told me she loved me," Jason Blackley said.

"I wasn't sure how I felt at the time. I was in another relationship, so nothing happened."

About a month later, Jason told Claire that he loved her too.

She cried.

Now, every year they have a standing date on State of Origin night where they cheer on Queensland together and reminisce.

Claire has cerebral palsy and Jason has muscular dystrophy.

Ten weeks ago the pair tied the knot in a small family ceremony at Sandy Gallop Golf Course.

It was the second time both Claire and Jason had been married.

For Claire it was the happiest day of her life.

After the reception, the couple drove to Boonah, in a car filled with balloons, for their honeymoon.

"The balloons kept popping while we were in the car and by the time we arrived they had all popped except one," Jason said.

"Claire nearly sh*t herself when the first one popped. It was funny."

When Jason and Claire started spending time together four years ago, they took long romantic drives.

Jason clearly remembers their first real date - it was a trip to the movies to see Star Wars VII The Force Awakens.

"It was a great night."

So far, married life is treating them well.

Claire gets out of her wheelchair to help with households chores like folding the washing and the two look after each other.

Jason said he doesn't know what other people see when they look at Claire but he is blinded by her kind heart and sparkling personality.

"She's too kind," Jason said.

"I don't look at her and see the side that others might, I see her for what's on the inside.

"She has an amazing personality."