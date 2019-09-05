Newest officer influenced as child to join force

Gatton Police Station's newest recruit Kimberly Allen with Constable Adrian Drysdale, 24 years ago, when she was attracted to the red and blue flashing lights.

GATTON police will welcome its newest recruit, one who wanted to become an officer 24 years ago after meeting an influential cop.

Police Recruit Kimberly Allen will graduate from the Queensland Police Service Academy and will commence her career as a constable at Gatton Police Station.

Ms Allen's inspiration to become a member of the Service began when she met an unknown officer from Brisbane City Police Station in 1995.

After some investigative work, members of the QPS identified the unknown officer in Police Recruit Allen's photograph as former QPS Constable Adrian Drysdale.

Mr Drysdale has since left the service and is now an Inspector for the Victorian WorkCover Authority, where he continues to help protect people.

Ms Allen said she still remembers the day she met Inspector Drysdale and has kept the original photo for all these years as inspiration to fulfil her dream of becoming a police officer.

"We were in the city near Hungry Jacks and I was attracted to the red, white and blue car parked in the middle of the street," Ms Allen said.

"Inspector Drysdale was so friendly and I was mesmerised, he let me sit in the front seat and allowed my photo to be taken.

"I remember him giving me a high five and asking what I wanted to do when I was older and I told him I wanted to be a police man.

"I remember him smiling and said, 'a police lady, young miss', and from that day, I have wanted to become a Queensland Police Service officer."

After a knee reconstruction and a knee arthroscopy set back, Ms Allen will graduate from the Oxley Academy today, 24 years after meeting Inspector Drysdale.

Inspector Drysdale said he was shocked to hear that his contact with Ms Allen all those years ago had made such a meaningful impact on her.

"I am very proud to hear that Kimberly has made it into the Queensland Police Service," Inspector Drysdale said.

"From the information I have heard, I am very confident Kimberly will not only do well, but will be an outstanding police officer.

"I wish Kimberly the best of luck with her career."

Ms Allen recreated her photograph taken with Inspector Drysdale with Sergeant Matthew Russell who is a facilitator at the Academy.

Offering words of advice to Ms Allen, Sergeant Russell said always be polite and have fun in the job.

"Treat people like you would want your family to be treated by police," Sergeant Russell said.

"By being polite, you will remain professional and maintain better situational awareness.

"When you pass through the recruit stage and start off in the blue skin for real, you need to enjoy your work and have fun."

Today, Inspector Drysdale reached out to Ms Allen for her graduation and sent her a heart felt letter with inspirational words of advice.