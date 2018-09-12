Newest Ipswich 7-Eleven joins two other servos within 600m

PROVIDING jobs for young Ipswich people was a driving force behind a first-time business owner opening Ipswich's newest service station.

The tanks are fuel-laden and 7-Eleven at West Ipswich is due to open tomorrow as part of a new centre built by Synergy Property Partners on Brisbane St.

It will join US burger giant Carl's Jr, outdoor megastore Anaconda and Bridgestone Tyres at the precinct.

The 7-Eleven is the first business owned by franchisee Brijesh Chaparala.

Mr Chaparala and another business partner have hired five people for the store.

He admitted there were excitement and nerves ahead of tomorrow's opening after delays.

"We were supposed to open in April/ May but there was a lot of delay in the construction works and weather. We finally got there,” he said.

Mr Chaparala says he is proud of creating several jobs in the area.

"We are employing everyone locally and we are hiring locals to give a good feel to everyone, so they can see a face which they already know in the community,” he said.

"It provides opportunities for the young and people looking for employment.”

One employee, 18-year-old Yazmin Geiger, has waited for about two months to start her first shift.

She was hired in June to work at the register.

"I was looking for jobs all around and they were the first people who got back to me,” she said. I think it will be a great chance to get some customer experience.”

When 7-Eleven opens it will join Puma and Metro Fuels in a cluster of service stations less than 600m apart on Brisbane St.

As fuel prices reach a record four-year high, Mr Chaparala said customers would be able to use 7-Eleven's price lock.

The mobile application locks in a fuel price, which is valid for seven days.

"In the last financial year, $1million has been saved by Australians all over the country with the price lock,” he said.

Mr Chaparala said the 7-Eleven would sell its classic Slurpees, $1 coffee and Krispy Kreme.