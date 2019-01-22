Super dump proves waste industry is 'running over' us: MP

A RILED-UP Jo-Ann Miller is calling on the community to band together and oppose BMI's super dump, with just days remaining for the public to have its say.

Ipswich City Council is assessing an application for BMI to dump 15 million cubic metres of waste in an old open-cut mine at New Chum.

Ms Miller is urging people to get up and lodge an application against it.

"It is a lot of waste and as a community, we need to stop the waste industry in its tracks," she said.

"The community is sick and tired of the waste industry running over the top of them as if the community does not count."

The Bundamba MP is calling for dumps to be rejected.

The proposed development would be a dry waste facility, receiving construction and demolition waste materials, commercial and industrial waste and contaminated soils.

It would not accept putrescible waste or asbestos.

It would operate for about 18 years.

Ms Miller said the region was known as the dump capital of Queensland.

"The waste industry doesn't care about Ipswich, the citizens of Ipswich," she said.

"Really, this sort of industry has no place in an urban centre."

Ms Miller said the community had put up with smells, dust, fires and trucks for too long.

"The council and the state government need to alter the town plan and they need to make it very clear these industries are not acceptable in urban areas, no matter what," she said.

The applicant, Austin BMI, lodged a development application with the council on February, 9 for landfill and a caretaker's residence at the site.

Located at 191 Whitwood Rd, New Chum, the application is seeking approval for a landfill on a site previously used to operate an open cut mine.

The council is asking residents to have their say on the proposal before the public notification period ends on January 31.

The application will be assessed against the Ipswich Planning Scheme and a Temporary Local Planning Instrument, which was introduced by the State Government to better control dumps.