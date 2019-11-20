Newest bakery struggles to keep up with pie popularity

GATTON'S newest bakery is already running out of pies due to its popularity.

"We have struggled a bit, supplies haven't been what we initially expected, we haven't been able to keep up with the pies as we would've liked," owner Rebecca Sparkes said.

"Pies are our biggest seller, I think this week alone we've sold over a thousand pies."

Since opening their doors on Monday last week, the team at Sweet Treats and Takeaway have been floored by an outpouring of interest and support from the community.

"It's been really, really good, so much better than we expected," Ms Sparkes said.

"The community support has been really good. A lot of people are saying it's good to have it back open, the old shop."

The shop, at 83 Railway St, was previously the site of the Gatton Bakehouse & Chicken Bar, which closed down several years ago.

"We're pretty excited about it being our adventure this time," Ms Sparkes said.

She and her nine-person-strong team have been cooking up a storm, preparing bread, rolls, cakes, and an assortment of other goods for their influx of customers.

"I'm very passionate about cake decorating, and we put a lot of pride into our bread-baking," she said.

There are only two bakeries in Gatton at the moment, and Sweet Treats and Takeaway's drive-through, and placement near two petrol stations, means it have an ample run of customers coming through.

Ms Sparkes acknowledged the importance of giving back to the community, given her long history in the area.

"I've been around forever," she said.

"We used to do a lot of work with trucks, and wanted to try something new."

Ms Sparkes said the focus now was on making sure they could meet customer expectations.

"We want to make sure our quality is spot on, making sure customers are 100 per cent happy with what we're producing, and making sure we've got enough of it," she said.

She offered her thanks to the community, and her family, for their help in getting the business off the ground.

"Pretty big family support is what's got us open," she said.

"We've been really lucky in that sense."