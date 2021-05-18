Newcomers whipping up a Storm of netball fun

The Somerset Storm 15 under-8 team that played their first netball game in Ipswich. Picture: Gary Reid

IT was a Storm of excitement in every sense when a team of netball newcomers took to the Ipswich courts.

After having to wait another year due to COVID shutting down the Ipswich competition, the under-8 girls were elated to play their first game last Saturday.

Coach Emma Wendt was also thrilled to see the 11 girls enjoy an official netball match at the Doris Howes Complex.

"They're all loving it,'' she said.

"It's just enjoying it, having fun, being outside, being active. Learning the skills of netball.''

The under-8 team is one of 15 sides representing the Somerset region based at Fernvale.

The teams are new to the Ipswich competition, which has resumed after a season break.

"We were supposed to have our first season there last year but with COVID, it all got shut down,'' Wendt said.

The club was formed two years ago.

On Saturday, the new Storm 15 side played Aztecs 24, a junior combination from one of Ipswich's most successful clubs.

With no scores recorded, the focus was on fun and helping the young netballers develop their passion for the sport.

Teams play against each other throughout the season.

Having played netball at school, Wendt said coaching provided a new way to keep involved in the popular sport.

She also coaches Storm's 5/6 years team who train at the Fernvale courts.

Wendt has two daughters playing, showing the ongoing family support for netball.

Wendt said with no Ipswich Netball Association fixtures last year, Somerset Storm officials organised an interclub competition last year.

"We just did one year on our local courts,'' she said.

"Two girls from that (under-8) team are the only ones who have played before.

"The other nine players on our team are playing their first season.''

Wendt was encouraged by the early development of Storm teams.

"They're going really well,'' she said.

She said the club entered teams in the Ipswich comp "so the girls can get out there and play and get a feel for playing with pride and having a go''.