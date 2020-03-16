Newcomers on target in Norths goal fest

Norths have added some youthful talent to last year’s grand final-winning A-Grade side. Picture: Cordell Richardson

HOCKEY: Six different goal scorers, a newcomer's hat-trick and keeping their opponents scoreless.

Defending A-Grade men's premiers Norths sounded an early warning with an 8-0 whitewash against Easts on Sunday night.

But far from expecting the Devils to do it easy in this year's Ipswich competition, coach Steve Profke said his side had renewed motivation.

"It's pretty easy to get the motivation because we are pretty much starting fresh,'' he said.

"We've got six players from last year so we are pretty much putting a new side out.''

Brisbane-based Trent Goldstein launched Norths' charge with the first of his three goals.

Norths regulars Jake Thornton, Luke Brown and Zac Profke also scored with A-Grade debutant Zac Ashton-Norton scoring the seventh and Regan Baxter completing the goal fest.

Ashton-Norton and Archie Cameron have joined Norths from Bellbowrie.

Goldstein also plays with Norths speedster Zac Profke in Brisbane. QAS player Zac just had a week-long camp at the Australian Institute of Sport.

With quality recruit Blake Douglas switching from Hancocks in the off-season, Norths have secured one of the best defenders in the competition to help cover for the loss of Dalais brothers Will and Jeremy.

The coach said Norths had a low-key pre-season due to a "massive shift'' moving 14 juniors into senior hockey this season.

"Tonight we probably had four of them out there,'' he said.

"We've got probably another four to come through, through the year.

"Most of them are playing Reserve Grade and then we'll just rotate them.''

The coach was looking forward to an early battle with Hancocks "to see where we actually stand''.

Steve's wife Jenny continues as Norths manager this season.