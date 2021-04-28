Newcomer tipped for council deputy role

Ipswich Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle will step down from the role this week.

A NEW deputy mayor will be appointed by Ipswich councillors this week with the role expected to go to another council newcomer instead of the two most experienced figures at the table.

The position is rotated every 12 months over the four-year term with former banking and finance lawyer Marnie Doyle voted into the role during the new council’s first meeting in April last year.

She received votes from eight of the nine councillors to win the position, with councillor Sheila Ireland instead backing Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic.

Cr Doyle resigned from the role after less than six months in September but backflipped on that decision a week later.

The deputy mayor position comes with a pay boost; councillors are paid $2354 a week and Cr Doyle has been receiving $2668 a week and extra super since taking on the role.

Councillors will vote to appoint a new deputy at Thursday’s council meeting.

“Section 175 of the Local Government Act 2009 requires a local government to appoint, by resolution, a deputy mayor from its councillors (other than the mayor) at the post-election meeting,” a report to councillors notes.

“Where the office of deputy mayor is declared vacant by resolution, it must immediately appoint another deputy mayor from its councillors.

“The appointment of a deputy mayor is a legislative requirement which does not require consultation with the community or other parties.”

It’s understood neither councillor Paul Tully or Cr Ireland, who were both part of the council sacked by the state government in 2018, will be appointed to the role this time around.

Together they have more than 60 years’ experience as elected representatives with the rest of the councillors being voted in for the first time last year.

Cr Tully has served as deputy mayor and acting mayor in the past.

