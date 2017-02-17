Newcastle Knights to Ipswich? Fans row over NRL 'switch'

The Western Corridor NRL bid has been preparing to enter an expanded competition for seven years.

LEAGUE legend Matthew Johns insists Ipswich and the western corridor deserves its own NRL team and not a relocated one.

And certainly not a relocated one from the Newcastle Knights, the club where he won the 1997 premiership.

Johns was responding to rumours that the NRL was considering relocating the struggling Knights to Ipswich.

"The western area of Brisbane - Ipswich and Logan - they deserve their own team without a doubt," Johns told the QT.

"I have said for a long while 'get them in'. It is just a no-brainer from my point of view."

What do you think about this? Is relocating the Newcastle Knights to Ipswich a good or a bad idea? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Amber Jaydeetylerfalkyn - "No true blood Queenslander would want a NSW team in Ipswich. That's just like putting the Cowboys down there. They wouldn't appreciate it. Dude, this is our state. Maybe ask the Queenslanders and the people of Ipswich before making assumptions. I'm pretty sure a lot of guys in Ipswich work hard to get into a team, it would be good to have our own team they can work towards."

Tim Dobson - "Wow... Ipswich has been begging for an NRL team to be allowed into competition. It's been put on the back burner again and again. There's an offer from the NRL that gifts the region a team licence. All I see is bitching and moaning that it's not a QLD team. Give it three years and all the current players would be off contract and each year they would have the chance to promote local talent. It's the licence we have all been wanting, the players move on as always. But hey, I guess simple pigheadedness rules the day after all."

Mal Burley - "These feelings only last the first year until the start of the following season and every one can swap and change who they want, so really what is the big deal. At least we get an Ipswich NRL TEAM for our junior Jets teams to flow into. I'm sure we will only hate them for the first year, lol."

Marcus Randal McIvor - "No. We need our own team ... not the wooden spooners. Although Kalyn Ponga looks alright!"

Cam Jay - "Is the NRL going to invest infrastructure to north Ipswich reserve? If so then yes."

Gareth Locke - "Yes, it'll annoy NSW so bad I'm actually for it."

Brian Algeo - "Ipswich Knights is already taken isn't it?"