RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted two people to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi.
Breaking

Newborn killed in tragic highway crash

Ashley Pillhofer
7th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
A NEWBORN baby has died in a heartbreaking highway crash south of Mackay.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a man and pregnant woman, both in their 20s, were travelling on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence when their car collided with a guard rail yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3.30pm.

"The woman, who was pregnant, was flown to Rockhampton Hospital," the police spokesman said.

The woman gave birth at Rockhampton about 7pm yesterday and the child passed away a few hours later.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man and woman suffered minor injuries.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink. You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Quote this reference number: QP2001176855.

baby death bruce highway crash mackay qas st lawrence
Mackay Daily Mercury

