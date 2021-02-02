Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
A newborn baby was rushed to hospital, but died, after it was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a western Sydney home.
News

Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

by Anthony Piovesan
2nd Feb 2021 6:55 PM

A newborn baby has died after drowning in a bathtub in a western Sydney house on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the house in Shalvey about 12.10pm following reports a baby was non-responsive in the home's bathtub.

The eight-week-old was then taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition, but she couldn't be saved.

Police will interview a 35-year-old woman who is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.

NCA NewsWire understands the woman is the child's mother.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Newborn baby drowns in bathtub

baby death drowning

Just In

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW
    • 2nd Feb 2021 7:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government investigating mine void pumping complaint

        Premium Content Government investigating mine void pumping complaint

        News The State Government is investigating a complaint a waste company is pumping water out of an abandoned mining void into an Ipswich creek

        Prolific thief punished for more than 100 offences

        Premium Content Prolific thief punished for more than 100 offences

        Crime The court heard the long list of items he stole included a fish tank, a gel...

        Man in custody after alleged armed robbery of servo

        Premium Content Man in custody after alleged armed robbery of servo

        Crime Witnesses said at least four police crews had blocked off the scene to the...

        Developer applies to add new rec facilities to estate

        Premium Content Developer applies to add new rec facilities to estate

        Council News Sunnygold International is seeking approval for changes to its Six Mile Creek...