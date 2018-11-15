Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Not a sausage in sight. Ms Ardern and Mr Morrison had an animated meeting. Picture: AAP
Not a sausage in sight. Ms Ardern and Mr Morrison had an animated meeting. Picture: AAP
Offbeat

Jacinda Ardern raises sausage sizzle scandal with ScoMo

by Sheradyn Holderhead
15th Nov 2018 2:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been talking tough on Australia's policy on asylum seekers on Nauru and the deportation of Kiwi criminals back across the ditch, but the most important issue when she crossed paths with Scott Morrison was the humble sausage sizzle sandwich.

As Ms Ardern greeted Mr Morrison at the East Asia Summit last night she raised the controversy around Bunnings' decision to demand its famed charity sausage sizzles put the onion under the snag to stop it falling out, causing a supposed slipping hazard.

She joked there were no greater international issues facing world leaders.

"I don't know about you but I've had a few phone calls. I think we should make a commitment, a joint commitment, that on our watches the Bunnings sausage sizzle should continue," she said.

Ms Ardern blamed limited time in the 30-minute meeting in Singapore for her decision not to raise the offer to resettle 150 refugees from Nauru.

The Bunnings snag controversy has gripped Australia.
The Bunnings snag controversy has gripped Australia.

 

When asked if she raised the deal in her first face-to-face meeting with Mr Morrison she blamed the limited time frame.

"We only had 30 minutes together. That's something I intend to have another conversation (about)," she said.

She claimed that she would instead "make the most of" time at the gala dinner and in the "margins" of other meetings.

"Those were opportunities where I had a number of conversations with the last prime minister and I intend to have another with Prime Minister Morrison," she said.

More Stories

bunnings jacinda ardern new zealand sausage sizzle scott morrison

Top Stories

    Bomb-locating Safe City operators receive police award

    premium_icon Bomb-locating Safe City operators receive police award

    Crime The quick-thinking actions of operators led police to a parked car outside an Ipswich shopping centre, where two improvised explosive devices were discovered.

    Will Ipswich vote for councillors after state declares war?

    premium_icon Will Ipswich vote for councillors after state declares war?

    Opinion Here's how the removal of boundaries will affect the election result

    'It's marvellous': How Clive changed his life

    premium_icon 'It's marvellous': How Clive changed his life

    Health 75-year-old says he's feeling better now than he did six years ago

    Mean aunty pockets nephew's gift card

    premium_icon Mean aunty pockets nephew's gift card

    Crime Rebel relative goes on $480 spending spree

    Local Partners