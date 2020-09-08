New Year’s hits the skids after 29 beers and MDMA pill

Benn Sommerfeld leaves court after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected.

THE year 2019 finished with a bang for Benn Sommerfeld, whose New Year’s festivities included drinking 29 tinnies before taking his Commodore for a spin.

Police were called to a crash outside a unit complex at 8.30am on December 31 and found the drink-driver beside his wrecked vehicle.

Residents told police they heard the engine rev loudly and the tyres screech followed by a big bang, an Ipswich court heard on Tuesday.

Benn Elias Sommerfeld, 31, a furniture maker from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to the dangerous operation of a vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance on December 31, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police attended the crash scene on Willow Rd at Redbank Plains, where the driver appeared to be under the influence and siting in a gutter near his blue Holden Commodore, which had crashed 1.5m down into a drain.

Skid marks led to a destroyed section of fence at the unit complex.

“His speech was slurred. He says he drank 29 cans of XXXX Gold between 8pm and 8am and consumed MDMA at 11pm,” Sgt Dick said.

“He says it happened as he took the corner too fast when trying to drift the car.

“He was arrested and taken to Ipswich Hospital.”

Sgt Dick said Sommerfeld gave an alcohol reading of .155.

“He said he purchased a pill at 10.30pm from a friend to keep him awake, then argued with his partner that morning who told him to get out,” Sgt Dick said.

The court heard Sommerfeld had no criminal history.

Defence lawyer Bradley Munt said the matter was very much out of character and unusual, with Sommerfeld drinking beers while playing video games all night.

He was still playing at 7am when his wife found him.

“She was not happy with him and he made the foolish decision to jump into his car and drive to his parents’ home at Bellbird Park,” Mr Munt said.

His driver’s licence had been suspended by police since March 11.

Magistrate Rob Turra said he had very good references and was a man of apparently good character.

“You put yourself and others at risk. You not only drove but you hooned and tried to drift the car,” Mr Turra said.

“Luckily no one else was injured or killed.

“It wasn’t an accident. It was a decision made by you and you need to get to the bottom of what is underlying this.”

Sommerfeld was fined $1000 and his licence was disqualified for six months.