New Year's Eve rain 'a recipe for disaster' at Ipswich event

SAFETY FIRST: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli stood by the cancellation of the North Ipswich Reserve fireworks event. David Nielsen

ORGANISERS have hit back at criticism after a decision to cancel North Ipswich's New Year's Eve event was questioned by some residents.

As severe storms began lashing the region organisers were attempting to construct the stage and site for celebrations at the North Ipswich Reserve.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded about 26mm of rain during the afternoon, soaking the ground and causing muddy conditions.

At 3.27pm, the Ipswich City Council announced the decision through Facebook to cancel the event.

"Owing to current and predicted weather conditions, and the state of the grounds, organisers of tonight's New Year's Eve event including fireworks at North Ipswich Reserve have reluctantly made the decision to cancel the event,” the post read.

"Storms dumped enough rain to make it unsafe to complete set-up.

"Safety concerns for the public have also been taken into consideration.”

The decision drew criticism from many would-be party-goers, with some claiming the decision was made prematurely.

But Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli stood by the cancellation, insisting safety would always be at the forefront of decision making.

He said workplace health and safety staff determined the ground was too wet to hold the event.

"With the likelihood of further rain, it was a recipe for disaster and we didn't want to put the performers, crews or the attending public at risk,” he said.

"Safety is always the number one priority - we don't take these decisions lightly.”

On Facebook, Tracy Woodward said it was perfect weather at 7.30pm.

Rick Greinke said the cancellation proved "the nanny state we live in”.

But Candi Casey, who said she worked at the event, said conditions were atrocious.

"The grounds were saturated, the areas surrounding the rides and food tents were covered in thick sloppy mud,” she wrote.

"The main ground in front of the event stage was sopping wet.

"We were saturated from head to toe from the rain and covered in mud.”

She said the Ipswich City Council made the right decision.

"It was completely unsafe to have the public in there, especially with how many people would have been there,” she wrote.

Cr Antoniolli said the council had invested a lot of time, money and effort into holding the event.

"We, as much as anybody, enjoy a good party - but safety has to be paramount,” he said.

"I can understand people are disappointed - we all are.”

With rides and fireworks paid for, Cr Antoniolli was unsure whether the event would be postponed.

"At this stage, we haven't discussed anything further on that,” he said.

"It's a bit early to determine what we do there - we might be able to look at something but it's too early to tell what we're going to do.”

He said Australia Day could provide an opportunity for the city to hold a belated New Year's Eve event.

"We were hoping for blue skies but the weather didn't agree,” he said of Sunday.

Afternoon storms were not enough to stop Springfield Central's annual celebration continuing.

New Year's Eve revellers at Robelle Domain Parklands had better luck, with the 9pm fireworks lighting up the night sky as planned.

ICON Community Incorporated, group in charge of organising the event, received $2500 from the council in November Community Development Grants Program to assist with sound and lighting for the celebration.

The event costs about $50,000 to stage each year and judging by the community response, it was money well spent.

Tania Rogers praised the night's entertainment.

"What an awesome event this evening, especially the last group who performed - they were absolutely spectacular,” she wrote.