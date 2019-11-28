Menu
Mitchell Grimston (middle) was surrounded by family members when he was released on bail after facing charges of manslaughter at Lismore Local Court.
Crime

New Years Day fatal crash accused faces court

Liana Turner
, liana.turner@northernstar.com.au
28th Nov 2019 2:11 PM | Updated: 29th Nov 2019 7:11 PM
NEGOTIATIONS are soon to be held in the case against a man charged over a fatal New Year's Day crash.

Casino man Mitchell Grimston, 22, is facing a manslaughter charge over the crash, which killed his front-seat passenger, Jayden Hogan.

Police will allege the car was travelling east on Sextonville Rd near Casino about 2.45am on January 1 this year when it left the road and struck an electrical supply box on Lakeside Drive.

Mr Hogan, 24, died at the scene after becoming trapped in the burning vehicle.

Mr Grimston is also facing charges of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death while driving under the influence, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death while speeding by more than 45km/h, causing bodily harm by misconduct, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving, high range drink-driving, speeding by more than 45km/h and failing to provide particulars to police.

When he faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the DPP prosecutor explained they now had carriage of the matter.

A case conference, in which the parties will discuss the particulars of the allegations, is scheduled to be held on January 28.

Magistrate Jacqueline Trad adjourned the case to January 29.

Mr Grimston remains on bail.

Lismore Northern Star

