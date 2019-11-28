Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New Year sentence hearing for accused dangerous driver

Peter Hardwick
by
28th Nov 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of stealing a Ford Ranger from a car dealership and driving dangerously between Stanthorpe and Warwick where he crashed the vehicle is to be sentenced in the new year.

Matthew Johne CORRECT Buchanan will spend Christmas and see in the New Year from a cell at Borallon Correctional Centre after his sentence hearing was set.

The 21-year-old is accused of stealing the vehicle from a Stanthorpe dealership about 3pm on August 21, and driving at speed across the Carnarvon Bridge towards Wallangarra Rd.

Police followed as the Ford Ranger travelled on the New England Highway towards Warwick, allegedly crashing into another car on Rosehill Rd.

He is then accused of driving at speed before losing control while trying to take a corner and rolling.

Buchanan, who hails from Gympie but had been living in Marsden at the time, was initially taken to Warwick Hospital.

He has not been required to plead to three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle and one each of evading police, failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, and unlicensed driving.

On parole at the time of the incidents, he was taken into custody where he had remained.

Solicitor Phil Stainton asked the court to set a date for his client to be sentenced via video from the prison.

Magistrate Lisa O'Neill therefore adjourned sentence to January 10 in Toowoomba Magistrates Court with the defendant to appear by video link.

dangerous driving magistrates court new england highway stanthorpe stolen car toowoomba warwick
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        premium_icon Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        News Hamish Burke was out for a weekend with mates when he suddenly became a vital part of a police rescue mission.

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        premium_icon Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        News Drag racer John Cannuli hauled before a Supreme Court judge.

        Retirement village with 200 living units approved

        premium_icon Retirement village with 200 living units approved

        Council News It will be built on land adjoining an Ipswich private school.

        • 28th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Two men hospitalised after stabbing and beating

        premium_icon Two men hospitalised after stabbing and beating

        News A critical care paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit responded to the...