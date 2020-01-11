New year, new leadership for your Queensland Times

AS Ipswich prepares for a new year with a new council and new direction, the QT has welcomed a new general manager.

With more than a decade of experience in sales and working in the media and advertising landscape, Tony Walkley said he was honoured to take on the role.

“I think the opportunity to be part of this business at this really interesting point in Ipswich’s recent history, it’s hopefully an opportunity for this city to lift its chin off the floor a little bit and I really want us to be a big part of driving that story,” he said.

Mr Walkley said he was aware the many challenges the region had faced in the past few years and the strain it had put on different businesses and relationships across the city.

“Now is a time for the QT and the region as a whole to really look forward, I think to put the recent history to bed,” he said.

“Obviously, we don’t ignore it and we learn from it, but there’s just such an exciting opportunity for this region and I believe we’re here to take that journey with everybody.”

Mr Walkley moved from London to Australia 12 years ago and started a family here not long after.

“I married an Australian and when we started talking about getting serious and having kids, it was a fairly easy decision to come for the lifestyle here, rather than stay in London,” he said.

He has two daughters aged four and six, who keep him busy outside of office hours.

Meeting and engaging with members of Ipswich’s business community will be a top priority and one of the first steps for the new GM.

“I’ve been in sales roles forever and a day, but pretty much since I arrived in Australia I’ve been working in media,” he said.

“I’ve worked for a few digital media companies and all sorts of advertising companies as well, leading teams there. This is actually my first experience in print, which is quite exciting.

“From the conversations I’ve had with people since I’ve come into the business, I think there’s quite a big opportunity for us to engage a little bit more and a bit better with the business community.”

Mr Walkley said he’s most looking forward to getting to know the people that call this region home.

“What I’ve loved are the people that are locals and the passion that people have for this community is just amazing. It blows me away,” he said.

“There’s a lot of pride here, which makes the past few years quite challenging because people have taken a big knock.”

To get in touch with Mr Walkley, email Tony.Walkley@qt.com.au, otherwise he can be found at the QT office in West Ipswich.