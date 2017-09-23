New Year drug boom backfires for mum

The New Year was a smokin' hot time for the meth and marijuana business.

SHE has been a habitual criminal for 12 years.

Labelled "disgusting” and "appalling”, in a few months Sarah Janine Green will have a shot at redemption.

Green was at least trying to better herself nowadays, Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Friday.

The 29-year-old mother pleaded guilty to trafficking dangerous drugs, unlawfully offering to supply a weapon and seven driving charges including speeding and failing to stop for police.

Prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Green, now 29, had since the age of 17 "been a regular attendee of Ipswich Magistrates Court”.

A previous parole term ended for Green in July last year.

But she was selling drugs within a few months, with business peaking around the new year.

A community-based sentence for Green was out of the question, Ms Robinson said.

In 2008, Green admitted defrauding a 73-year-old woman who had Alzheimer's disease - a crime an Ipswich magistrate called "disgusting”.

In March 2014, Green admitted giving her sister's name to cops to avoid being caught driving while her licence was suspended.

In September that year, she pleaded guilty to repeatedly failing to adhere to bail conditions.

And in December that year, Green was convicted of supplying ice.

The latest charges included ice and marijuana trafficking from December 7 last year to January 7.

Defence barrister Tim Ryan said Green's actions were the result of "desperation” and her own drug addiction.

"She trafficked at the level of a street dealer, to other addicts.”

The court heard Green had about 25 customers, and got her drugs from several suppliers.

But Mr Ryan said it was not a profitable business for Green.

Green got hooked on meth during a previous, abusive domestic relationship, her lawyer said.

She intended to get away from drugs and leave Queensland after serving her sentence.

Green had been working in prison industries six days a week and trying to better herself, Mr Ryan added.

And though she was convicted of offering to supply a 0.222 calibre firearm, there was no evidence she supplied any such weapon.

Justice Martin said Green was supplying her drug customers on an "almost daily basis”.

He said text messages from Green's phone showed more than 60 drug-related conversations over the new year period.

Apart from drug offences, the judge told Green: "You have an appalling traffic record”.

Green was sentenced to four years jail. But Judge Martin ordered this term be suspended from March 1, next year.

From then, Green will be released on parole and the sentence will be suspended for five years.

-NewsRegional