New year drag racing round called off due to border issues

The New Year series at Willowbank Raceway has been cancelled. Picture: Josh Woning.

The New Year series at Willowbank Raceway has been cancelled. Picture: Josh Woning.

THE continuing uncertainty around state border closures has resulted in another event casualty at Willowbank Raceway.

The 400 Championship round scheduled for January has been called off with issues over interstate competitors being allowed to attend the event.

The Queensland borders currently remain closed to greater Sydney and Victoria.

With recent border closures to South Australia, Willowbank Raceway officials decided to cancel the New Year's Thunder event.

"The situation around the COVID-19 pandemic has created a large degree of uncertainty, which has been difficult for us all to plan around,'' Willowbank Raceway CEO Blair Conaghan said.

"While all endeavours have been made to plan and host the New Year's Thunder event on the 9th of January 2021, the ongoing situation with state border closures has made that impossible.

"We therefore regrettably announce that this event will not proceed.''

NEW BOSS: Why Willowbank CEO keen to help motorsport

Conaghan hoped the easing of current restrictions could allow the 400 Thunder Championship round at Willowbank Raceway to resume on Good Friday at Easter.

Conaghan said Raceway officials were working on an alternative high profile event for fans, involving Queensland based professional competitors.