Explosive night no fun for your pets

RSPCA Queensland is warning pet owners to take special precautions to ensure their pets are safe and secure during New Year's Eve celebrations.

While fun for humans, fireworks can create havoc amongst the animal population.

"It's likely scores of animals will end up at our shelters or council pounds," RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"The sad part is that it's easily preventable. Despite the warnings, many people still don't seem to understand the devastating effect fireworks can have on some animals.

"Often animals will panic and end up on the road where of course they run the risk of being hit by cars. Sometimes they're found kilometres from their homes."

All pet owners are advised to make certain their pets are in a secure environment and one that they feel comfortable with. Ideally, they should be kept inside the house orinside the garage or somewhere they feel at ease and know well.

"We also urge people to make certain their pets have up-to-date identification on them.

"It's very hard to reunite pets with their owners if they don't have identification that includes the owners' telephone numbers."