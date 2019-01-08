New world of flavours in a butcher's window

CREATIVITY is a word you might tend to associate with an artist or a musician but not a butcher, but Barnie Nolan says that is his favourite part of the job.

A butcher's shop window has transformed from "just chops, sausages, mince and steak" to a huge range of flavours and products in his more than four decades in the industry.

He has owned Circle T Meats at Raceview for 20 years and said providing new items for customers to add to their weekly home menu was integral to success.

Prior to creating his first flavoured or gourmet sausage in 1988, the only snags around then were beef and pork.

"The butchering has evolved a fair bit... it was very, very basic initially," Mr Nolan said.

"You're doing stir-fries, pre-prepared meals, we do ham and we do bacon... we always kind of tweak things. You just don't come in and do the same thing over and over again. You're always thinking of how you can improve and what you can put in your window that's different to attract people.

"You exercise the brain with it all the time."

Mr Nolan said there was very little chicken to sell when he first started out and crumbed meat had grown in popularity.

The 59-year-old noted customers came through his doors more regularly, rather than stocking up once weekly or fortnightly. The presentation aspect has changed and regulation has tackled the misuse of preservatives in the industry.

"When I started my apprenticeship, somebody would come in early in the morning and put in a window and you'd dare not touch that window until 3.30 in the afternoon," he said.

"If somebody wanted rump steak, you would cut that out of the cold room, then in the afternoon you'd sell the window. Now we're selling out of the window constantly."

Rib on the bone, boneless sirloin and "great big 6kg monsters", tomahawk steaks had all become more sought after.

But the old classics still remain a favourite, with traditional cuts of steak and barbecue beef sausages the biggest sellers.

"I like the pork ones myself. I just had two for lunch," Mr Nolan laughed.

"An old mate of mine said to me... if a butcher died 100 years ago and woke up he'd die a fright (with all the changes)."