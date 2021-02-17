New workshop to help disabled better prepare for disaster

PEOPLE living with disability across Ipswich will soon be better prepared should disasters including severe storms or floods impact the city.

Dedicated workshops focused on creating an emergency plan specific to an individual’s needs will take place next week.

Ipswich City Council and the Queenslanders with Disability Network teamed up to deliver the sessions after 2016’s Census report revealed 17 per cent of Ipswich residents were living with disability.

Local Disaster Management Group deputy chair Councillor Kate Kunzelmann said the workshop would be practical and interactive for people with disability and their carers.

“We know that preparedness is our best defence against disaster,” Cr Kunzelmann said.

The workshop willb ensure the safety of disable patients during disaster events such as severe storms. Pic: file photo

“The upcoming workshop will help Ipswich residents with disability produce an emergency plan tailored to their capabilities and specific support needs using the Person-Centred Emergency Planning workbook,” she said.

Guest speakers set to feature at the event include University of Sydney’s Michelle Villeneuve, Queensland Disability Network peer leader and local resident Peter Tully, along with council’s Kristie Mckenna.

Mr Tully, a long-time advocate for the disability community, said it was great to see further awareness bought to the issue.

“Ipswich has had its fair share of disasters which is why I believe that every person with disability – or everyone, really – should be looking at this workbook to prepare for future disasters,” Mr Tully said.

Attendees will be informed about the potential disaster risks associated with living in Ipswich, as well as where to go for information.

Disability advocate Peter Tully will speak at the event.

Exercises from the workshop even inspired Mr Tully to implement necessary changes to his own disaster management plan.

“I bought a gas barbecue so that even if the power goes out in a storm, I can still boil water and cook food,” he said.

“These are the sort of examples that I will be sharing at the workshop on February 22.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said the workshops would help residents with disability be understood and included in disaster risk management.

“Council is committed to supporting all of our residents to have a practical plan in place for when disaster strikes,” Cr Harding said.

DISABILITY DIASTER-RESILIENT WORKSHOP

When: 10am – 12pm, Monday 22 February

Where: Ipswich Civic Centre, 86 Limestone St.

