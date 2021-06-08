Menu
Work has started on a new shopping centre at Redbank Plains, which should be open mid-next year.
News

New Woolworths project includes medical centre

Natalie Fletcher
8th Jun 2021 12:00 PM
CONSTRUCTION is under way at the site of what will be yet another new shopping centre in the suburbs of Ipswich.

Woolworths Mountview Shopping Centre is a multimillion-dollar project set to open at Redbank Plains mid-next year, with plans including a medical centre, dining precinct and supermarket.

The development will be located at 171-193 School Rd, near the southwestern corner of the Mt Juillerat Drive intersection and across from the Redbank Plains Community Centre.

Redbank Plains is in the midst of some of the fastest residential growth in the state.

The population of Ipswich is expected to swell from 233,000 to 558,000 in the next 20 years, and Redbank Plains among the action.

The new shopping centre will include Woolworths, a medical centre and a dining precinct.
Between the start of the year and the end of March, 269 people moved to Spring Mountain, near Redbank Plains, while 257 landed in Ripley, 122 became residents of South Ripley, 95 people moved to Collingwood Park and 77 arrived in Redbank Plains.

During the 2019-20 financial year, 7000 people moved to Ipswich, with 1247 of those arriving in Spring Mountain.

A new housing estate between Springfield Central and Ripley located at White Rock, also near Redbank Plains, sold its 200th block in April this year.

The construction phase is predicted to create 80 jobs for builders and suppliers, and it is estimated there will be 130 retail jobs once the centre opens.

Woolworths regional development manager Savannah Powell said the supermarket giant wanted to continue contributing to job creation in Ipswich.

“We are looking forward to delivering Redbank Plains residents and the broader Ipswich community a modern convenient and sustainable neighbourhood shopping centre that will meet their needs well into the future,” she said.

The Mountview Shopping Centre will be a 4-star Green Star development with usage of sustainable power and resources such as solar panels and rainwater tanks.

Ipswich Queensland Times

