New welcome to Ipswich for 100,000 drivers a day

Joel Gould
| 30th Jun 2017 4:30 PM
WELCOME: An imposing new City of Ipswich sign was installed on Thursday night beside the westbound lanes of the Ipswich Motorway at Gailes.
WELCOME: An imposing new City of Ipswich sign was installed on Thursday night beside the westbound lanes of the Ipswich Motorway at Gailes. Contributed

ANOTHER 100,000 motorists a day now know that Ipswich is a proud and welcoming city.

On Thursday night a new City of Ipswich sign was erected on the Ipswich Motorway at Gailes so that commuters in westbound traffic are aware they are entering Ipswich.

Four other similar signs were installed in 2015 on the Centenary Highway, Logan Motorway, Cunningham Highway at Mt Forbes and Warrego Highway at Marburg.

The new 4.3m tall and 2.4m wide aluminium sign is located at a major entry point into Ipswich and identifies the Ipswich boundary at Gailes.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully said the sign featured "a stylised 'I' for Ipswich in the city's traditional green and gold colours.

He said there were plans to install more signs in the future at entry points to a city that already boasts 200,000-plus residents and was projected to have a population of more than 480,000 by 2036.

"We are looking at putting another one on the Brisbane Valley Hwy, one on Mt Crosby Rd near Colleges Crossing and the third one on the Springfield to Greenbank arterial coming from the Logan council into Springfield Lakes," he said.

"So we are planning to have all major entrances to the city with 'welcome to Ipswich' signs.

"The new sign will ensure anyone coming west from Brisbane will see it. It certainly stands out at night.

"We want people to know they are in the city of Ipswich when they arrive at the boundary."

Cr Tully said the signs "project how proud we are of our city and will stand as a permanent welcome for visitors".

"It is quite common around Australia to have these kind of signs but we have only had limited and static signage previously," he said.

Ipswich became a municipality in 1860 and a city in 1904.

