New water allocations to fuel ‘hundreds’ of jobs

FILE PHOTO: The State Government is seeking expressions of interest for additional water allocations.

HUNDREDS of megalitres of water are to be made available for new and expanded farms and businesses to create jobs around Crows Nest, the Southern Lockyer and the Scenic Rim.

State Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said expressions of interest were now open for 1275 ML of unallocated water.

"Making more than 1295 ML available is another initiative to support Queensland's economic strategy, Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs," Dr Lynham said.

"The global coronavirus pandemic has impacted economies across Australia and across the world.

"Part of Queensland's economic strategy is building on our traditional strengths like agriculture, as well as supporting Queensland businesses to grow."

Dr Lynham said if there was potential for expanded farming or commercial operations, the State Government wanted to hear about it.

EOIs are open until Sunday, August 9.

Any allocations issued will include conditions to protect the environment and existing water users.

For more information visit here.