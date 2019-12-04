Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New waste facility coming to Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WASTE company intending to construct a facility in Ipswich will hold community consultation sessions this week before it lodges a development application.

Wanless Waste Management will hold the of its first drop-in information sessions tomorrow, with another set for Saturday.

The company intends to lodge an application for the Wanless Recycling Park in Ebenezer before the end of the year.

The site of the proposed precinct is at 304-350 Coopers Rd.

Wanless CEO Dean Wanless said the sessions would allow the company to "consider potential community interests" about the proposal.

"This is just the first step. We haven't lodged an application with the council yet," he said.

"We anticipate the DA public notification will be well into next year, probably May at the earliest.

"Our vision is to transform this degraded site into a productive precinct that generates employment and training opportunities for the local community

"Based on a business model that we have tried and tested in other parts of the country, up to 80 per cent of the waste received will be diverted from landfill at full operations.

"We are currently assessing the best use of the site to integrate various recycling and reuse activities and maximise the local economic and environmental benefits."

The site contains three retained voids created by the Ebenezer Mine, which closed in 2003.

The voids will be used as landfill for residual waste.

Wanless intends to draw household, industrial and demolition and construction waste from businesses and "areas where it knows it can recover the most recyclable material."

The sessions will be held at the Rosewood State High School hall at 46 Lanefield Rd from 5-7pm tomorrow and 10am-noon on Saturday.

There is no formal presentation or meeting during either session and people are free to arrive at any time, with the chance to talk to Wanless representatives and key consultants.

More Stories

Show More
ipswich city council waste
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        Queensland weather: Warning on heatwave conditions

        Queensland weather: Warning on heatwave conditions

        Weather Queensland weather: Warning on heatwave conditions

        • 4th Dec 2019 12:45 PM
        Big grant for small community group to grow

        premium_icon Big grant for small community group to grow

        News The Springfield Camira Men’s Shed established only last year is about to grow with...

        Ambo left traumatised after shocking sexual assault

        premium_icon Ambo left traumatised after shocking sexual assault

        Crime Patient assaults paramedic as she attemps to treat his injuries in the back of...