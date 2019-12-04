New waste facility coming to Ipswich

A WASTE company intending to construct a facility in Ipswich will hold community consultation sessions this week before it lodges a development application.

Wanless Waste Management will hold the of its first drop-in information sessions tomorrow, with another set for Saturday.

The company intends to lodge an application for the Wanless Recycling Park in Ebenezer before the end of the year.

The site of the proposed precinct is at 304-350 Coopers Rd.

Wanless CEO Dean Wanless said the sessions would allow the company to "consider potential community interests" about the proposal.

"This is just the first step. We haven't lodged an application with the council yet," he said.

"We anticipate the DA public notification will be well into next year, probably May at the earliest.

"Our vision is to transform this degraded site into a productive precinct that generates employment and training opportunities for the local community

"Based on a business model that we have tried and tested in other parts of the country, up to 80 per cent of the waste received will be diverted from landfill at full operations.

"We are currently assessing the best use of the site to integrate various recycling and reuse activities and maximise the local economic and environmental benefits."

The site contains three retained voids created by the Ebenezer Mine, which closed in 2003.

The voids will be used as landfill for residual waste.

Wanless intends to draw household, industrial and demolition and construction waste from businesses and "areas where it knows it can recover the most recyclable material."

The sessions will be held at the Rosewood State High School hall at 46 Lanefield Rd from 5-7pm tomorrow and 10am-noon on Saturday.

There is no formal presentation or meeting during either session and people are free to arrive at any time, with the chance to talk to Wanless representatives and key consultants.