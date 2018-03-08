NEW VIEW: Ipswich mall opens up to Bremer

For the first time in decades, the river can been seen through the bottom of Ipswich mall as the demolition of the old Woolworths building continues.

FOR the first time in 30 years the Bremer River can be seen peeking through at the bottom of the Ipswich mall.

The demolition crew has spent weeks working to remove the old Woolworths building to make way for the new city centre.

Yesterday, trees could be seen through the other side as concrete walls weighing nine tonnes each were removed.

At the bottom of the mall, a 30 tonne crane looms over the construction site.

Before the works are finished, 200 tonnes of rubble will have been removed from the site.

When the new CBD is unveiled, a new open area with space for entertainment will offer a wide view of the river.

Division 7 councillor David Martin is old enough to remember the mall before the concrete walls went up.

He said even this temporary view was an improvement, although it couldn't compare to the golden days when department store Cribb and Foote ruled the city centre.

VIDEO: Announcement March 8

New Ipswich CBD announcement: People gathered at the Ipswich Mall today to hear the latest Ipswich CBD announcement.

"It's better than looking at a concrete jungle," Cr Martin said.

"Everyone remembers the old days of the old shops but we can't dwell on the past.

"I'm so excited seeing the site now, knowing that in years to come we will be down in that civic space that will hold 3000 people, celebrating together.

"It's been a long time coming and it's really exciting to see, like a glimpse of what will be.

"You can really see it coming together now all that concrete is gone."

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Council-owned company Ipswich City Properties has committed to a $150 million CBD redevelopment of the city centre.

That includes a new nine-storey building, which will house the council administration staff, with ample parking below and a new library.

Elements of the existing steel framework will be recycled and used in the new Ipswich Council Library.

As part of the redevelopment, extensive work has been undertaken to salvage the iconic heritage listed Murphy's Pub.

A new logo has also been designed to represent the significant transformation; from the old mall to the new Ipswich Central.

Construction will start after June when the demolition works have finished.