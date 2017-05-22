Ipswich university reveals new vice-chancellor

BREAKING: The University of Southern Queensland has revealed its new vice-chancellor, with Professor Geraldine Mackenzie to take over the role later this year.

Professor Mackenzie comes to USQ from Southern Cross University (SCU) where she is Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research).

Chancellor John Dornbusch said Professor Mackenzie returned to USQ having been Foundation Head of the University's School of Law in 2007 and 2008, before she took up senior executive positions at Bond University: Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research), Pro Vice-Chancellor (Business and Community Engagement), and Executive Dean, Faculty of Law.

"In addition to her extensive organisational and academic leadership Professor Mackenzie has a deep appreciation of the roles of community and of the close partnerships that link universities to their regions."

He said that Professor Mackenzie's work in developing regional innovation and sustainability is internationally recognised through the work she has done at both Bond and Southern Cross universities.

"With Professor Mackenzie's exceptional ability and her experience in regional issues, USQ will be able to lead engagement at all levels of business, government, industry and the community."

At SCU Professor Mackenzie established the Office of Research and the Graduate School and the Centre for Organics Research in conjunction with the NSW Department of Primary Industries and led the establishment of specialist regionally focused research centres.

Professor Mackenzie has an international reputation in her own academic background in law, with a PhD in sentencing law from the University of New South Wales. A Barrister-at-Law, she is a member of the Queensland Bar Association, American Bar Association and the International Bar Association.

Mr Dornbusch said that USQ was most fortunate to gain the expertise of someone of the calibre of Professor Mackenzie whose leadership and commitment to higher education has been recognised through numerous honours, grants, awards and appointments in her career.

"Professor Mackenzie returns to USQ at a time when we have a number of strategic initiatives already in place that will build on the focused research and teaching profile of the university," he said.

Professor Mackenzie said that she was privileged to be appointed as USQ's Vice-Chancellor and was delighted to have the opportunity to build on the many achievements that USQ is already known for.

"USQ is highly regarded across the university sector for the aspirational opportunities it gives to students no matter their background or circumstance, and it will be my priority to foster those initiatives, to build on the collaborative research partnerships it has and to work closely with its extraordinary staff in building its future as one of Australia's leading regional universities."

"This is a significant year in the history of USQ as it celebrates 50 years as a centre for higher education and 25 years as university and I am particularly looking forward to building on USQ's past achievements and continuing to support the University's staff and students."

"USQ is built on past tradition and with the University's 1800 staff, the plan and the energy to deliver, I will focus on making a real difference to the communities and economies in which we work by embracing our responsibilities with enthusiasm and using innovative approaches to meet what challenges the future might bring."

"I want to promote the University's commitment to enable broad participation in higher education through learning, employment, research and community partnerships and specifically address structural and systemic inequalities in education and employment.

"I am thankful too of the work being done by the interim Vice-Chancellor Professor Janet Verbyla in making my transition into the role as seamless as possible," Professor Mackenzie said.

The Chancellor also paid tribute to the very significant contribution given by Professor Verbyla who accepted the invitation to take up the functions of interim Vice-Chancellor after the departure of Professor Jan Thomas to New Zealand.

"Moreover, I am very pleased that Professor Verbyla will continue to undertake all the functions and responsibilities of USQ Vice-Chancellor until Professor Mackenzie assumes the role on September 4 this year. Professor Verbyla will then take up her principal functions as Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor."

The Chancellor said Professor Mackenzie has been appointed for an initial term of four years and was chosen from an extremely talented field which included Australian and international applicants.