IPSWICH BUSINESS: New venture stirring at popular boutique

Giggles Hair, Coffee and Beauty owner Kristy Midgley enjoys a coffee with Teneale Bartsh.
Emma Clarke
by

IT WILL be all smiles at a local hairdressers tomorrow when the ever-popular Giggles boutique opens the doors to its new venture - a cafe.

Giggles Hair Studio owner Kritsy Midgley and her team are celebrating 10 years of business success and will now serve shakes and coffee at the East Ipswich business.

Ms Midgley first opened Giggles Hair Studio at Bundamba in 2008 before the business quickly outgrew the shop and she moved to East Ipswich.

Less than five years ago, Ms Midgley took over a neighbouring beauty salon and started Giggles Beauty Studio.

Tomorrow she will unveil her latest venture, Giggle Bean cafe.

Ms Midgley said there was always a cafe next to her salons but when the previous owners moved on she jumped at the chance to expand her Giggles empire and be able to offer her clients a new experience.

"We are very happy. It's like a little family in here and we treat all the girls like family," she said.

Ms Midgley said she had always dreamed of owning her own salon.

She took the plunge 10 years ago with the help of husband Lee.

She said he had continued to support her in opening her second and third businesses.

"He helps to keep me grounded," she said.

"The businesses are called Giggles because I laugh a lot and we wanted to create a place that people wouldn't forget. It would be somewhere that was nice and friendly to come."

Among traditional coffee and treats, the cafe will also offer Giggly shakes in Golden Gaytime, oreo and salted caramel popcorn flavours, fresh sandwiches and light meal options.

Giggle Bean will open at 64 Brisbane Rd, East Ipswich, on Saturday, January 20.

Topics:  cafe hairdressers ipswich business

Ipswich Queensland Times
