Bolton's Auto Care mechanics Jaydn Corbyn and Nick Walsh with owner Richard Bolton.
New venture for family-owned mechanic business

Hayden Johnson
11th May 2018 1:51 PM
A PAYMENT plan system and a focus on customer service has resulted in an Ipswich mechanic turning away new work.

For three years Richard and Amanda Bolton have built Bolton's Auto Care from the ground at the Turley St Business Enterprise Centre.

"We started off with a trailer and a little red toolbox and we were completely mobile," Mr Bolton said.

"It got to the point we needed a premises and we came to see Michael at the incubator space to grow businesses."

While not unique, Mr Bolton said the introduction of payment plans for customers helped them pay for unexpected breakdowns or services.

"The demographics around Ipswich, you know a lot of people can't afford stuff and we have people come in who work and can't even afford a $180 service," he said.

"They'll pay on the payment plan, nine or ten dollars a week. It does make a difference.

Since 2015 more customers have arrived and the business has gone "from strength to strength".

"We've had to move from one unit to now four units and an office," Mr Bolton said.

"We just seem to be employing more staff and getting bigger each year with a bigger customer base each year"

With four full-time and one part-time staff member, Mr Bolton said the world was at the couple's feet.

"We can't even get out of the workshop to use our mobile unit - it's just so busy," he said.

Mr Bolton said customer demand meant the business could take another mechanic, but said he would wait for about eight months to ensure work is ongoing.

