New unit at Ipswich Hospital cuts ED wait times

WAIT times at Ipswich Emergency Department have significantly decreased following the addition of 10 new beds to treat adults.

A new unit named the Clinical Decision Unit has opened inside the emergency department where doctors can assess and diagnose patients who present with more complex cases.

It means general beds within the department are freed up sooner for waiting patients.

The CDU opened in March.

Since then, waiting times for patients to be assessed and either admitted to the hospital or discharged, within four hours, have gone from a 72% achievement rate to 80%, bringing the department in line with national standards.

Health Minister Cameron Dick said the innovative CDU was designed to diagnose adults attending the ED with more complex cases faster.

"It means people who might previously have spent several hours in the main ED are seen and treated faster, and moving these more complex cases into a dedicated section of the Emergency Department lets staff see other cases more quickly, ultimately reducing ED waiting times," Mr Dick said.

The introduction of the CDU follows the addition of two new vans, along with five more paramedics, added to the Ipswich Ambulance Station fleet in February.

That initiative, where paramedics can respond to less urgent calls without tying up ambulance resources, was also designed to relieve pressure on Emergency Departments as Queensland faces the highest demand for services ever; increasing at a rate nearing 10% each year.

The new CDU at Ipswich Hospital has been funded through a $5 million boost from the Queensland Government, part of which will also fund the new dedicated paediatric unit.