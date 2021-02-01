New uni students can access $5000 scholarship

NEW University of Southern Queensland students who are moving away from home to start their studies this year can access a $5000 scholarship.

Anyone who is in the process of moving more than 90 minutes from home to study at one of USQ’s campuses in Ipswich, Springfield or Toowoomba is encouraged to apply.

Through the Tertiary Access Payment scheme, just over $1 million in scholarships have been allocated to USQ to assist more than 200 first year students make the move from regional and remote areas.

University of Southern Queensland Vice Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said TAP was a one-off, means tested payment of $5000 per student.

“This is an incredible opportunity that could mean the difference between starting university immediately after school or having to take a gap year to save some extra money,” she said.

“While we know that $5000 will not cover all costs, it is an amount that will definitely lessen the financial and emotional burden for many students and their families.

“Combined with our Residential College scholarships which guarantee all students living at our residential colleges receive financial support, this scheme will help provide greater certainty for first year students embarking on university life.”

USQ has been allocated funding for 206 TAP scholarships.

To be eligible, a student must relocate to a tertiary institution more than 90 minutes from their home by public transport to undertake full-time study.

Visit here for more information.

Applications for semester one at USQ are open until February 22.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.