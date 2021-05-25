New twist on ‘gangbusters’ Cadbury block

After announcing Australians had rediscovered one of its oldest chocolate blocks, Cadbury have decided to release a new flavour.

Sales of Old Gold grew by 35 per cent in the last 18 months and now there's a new flavour of the 105-year-old choccie bar.

Now Old Gold Orange has just hit shelves with Cadbury explaining it combines the Old Gold signature rich and smooth 45 per cent cocoa dark chocolate with pieces of zesty orange fruit bites.

And it has already got people talking, with many stating they were eager to try the latest addition.

"I have to get some. I like Old Gold, and I like chocolate and orange together," one person wrote on Cadbury's official Facebook page.

"Yum!" another person added.

Cadbury launches new orange Old Gold dark chocolate. Picture: Supplied

Cadbury's senior marketing director, Paul Chatfield, said the classic combination of dark chocolate and orange is sure to delight Old Gold fans.

"For those who enjoy bold taste experiences, this new Old Gold combination is sure to make tastebuds tingle," Mr Chatfield said.

"The new (flavour) delivers generous chunks of rich dark chocolate, with deliciously

zesty orange fruit bites with a taste to savour."

However, while there's plenty of excitement over the zesty new flavour, those who have already tried it said it could do with more of an orange hit.

Some fans think it can do with more orange flavour. Picture: Supplied

"Bought this today, not impressed. Barely any orange flavour," one fan wrote.

"I love orange but hate orange peel. Sorry," another added, with Cadbury responding, "If you love orange, we think you'll love this!"

The $5 block is a permanent edition to the Old Gold range.

It comes just days after data revealed there was a shift in Australian eating habits.

According to Cadbury, we turned out backs on new sweets and lollies, instead embracing traditional ones - with sales of Old Gold going "gangbusters".

"It's a brand that Australians have enjoyed for over 100 years through two World Wars, the depression and a range of other national challenges, so it's no great surprise to see chocolate fans turn to the brand again during the pandemic," Mondelez Australia insights manager Tom Kimpton told news.com.au last week.

Old Gold is so old it predates Cadbury's entry into Australia, originally sold by the MacRobertson's company in 1916.

Its resurgence could also be down to a global surge in dark chocolate consumption which is perceived as a healthier option due to it having less sugar than creamy milk chocolate.

Originally published as New twist on 'gangbusters' Cadbury block