New twist in search for Lions' Springfield stadium funding

PROPOSED: An artist's impression of the new boutique Brisbane Lions stadium and training centre at Springfield. Contributed

TIMING for construction of the Brisbane Lions' Springfield stadium and training centre is dependent on the Federal Government committing to the project in this year's budget.

Estimated to cost more than $70 million, the stadium would be a base for the men's and women's Lions' teams.

Ipswich City Council, Springfield Land Corporation and the AFL have combined to deliver $40 million towards the project.

The State Government will be required to chip in $15 million, with the Federal Government previously indicating they were happy to match any state funding.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the State Government would fund their share of the project when the Federal Government stumped up the cash.

"The Queensland Government is keen to see the fed's financial commitment for the stadium, hopefully announced in the upcoming May budget,” she said.

"We will then be in a position to confirm the state's commitment.”

The Ipswich City Council will apply for Federal Government funding through the Regional Growth Fund - a $272.2 million investment program which provides grants of $10 million or more to be matched by councils and other investment partners.

Works, Parks and Sport Committee acting chair David Morrison said a new stadium was a priority, but depended on funding support from other levels of government.

"We have detailed previously this project is a partnership between AFL and the Brisbane Lions to build a new training centre and administration centre for the club on land at Springfield Central in close proximity to the train station,” he said.

"The boutique stadium has a planned seating capacity of 10,000.

We believe this project, while just a short distance outside the area classed as regional, can clearly demonstrate ongoing economic benefits not just for Ipswich but wider region.”