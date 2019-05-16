New train services hit the track running

SPRINGFIELD is one of the many train lines in Brisbane to benefit from 32 new services which started this week.

The rollout has added 14,000 new seats to the south-east Queensland rail network.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new services would operate during key peak times, following feedback from passengers.

"Queensland Rail is working hard to deliver an improved timetable, putting more trains back into service when customers need them most,” he said.

"A record 182 million trips were taken on public transport across the south east last financial year, and we're on track to beat that number this year.

"Queensland Rail has listened to customer feedback, and analysed patronage data, customer wait times, and operational efficiencies to identify 32 priority weekly services we know will benefit our customers right now.

It follows the addition of 46,000 weekly seats to the rail network last year with upgrades of 193 three-carriage services to six-carriage services.

"The 32 new services add to new customer initiatives, including the $114 million park 'n' ride upgrade program, live train information on the MyTransLink app, station platform raising and the rollout of new passenger information displays across the south east.

"Queensland Rail is on track to deliver further timetable improvements later this year, following the largest driver recruitment and training campaign in its history.