New track will be a win for all Ipswich people

INNOVATIVE: The design of the new $3.3 million Ipswich Cycle Park to be built in Raceview.

THE NEW $3.3 million Ipswich Cycle Park has been hailed by Troy Dobinson as a win for all residents of Ipswich.

The project, confirmed in the 2017/18 Ipswich City Council budget, is one Mr Dobinson has been lobbying hard for as the president of 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund for many years.

Mr Dobinson tragically lost his mother Narelle in a road accident while she was riding her bike in 2011 and has campaigned for a safe cycling hub in the city.

The confirmation of the new track at Raceview near the Briggs Rd Sporting Complex in the budget handed down by Acting Mayor Paul Tully was music to his ears.

Troy Dobinson and Cr David Morrison celebrate. David Nielsen

"We've been lobbying for going on seven years so it has been a long haul for us,” he said.

"We've been to Parliament House and back with the issue so for us, as a safety fund and a charity, this is just massive for our community.

"It is not just for racing cyclists. This is for everyday people to get down there and enjoy fitness and bike riding again like when they were a kid.

"No-one forgets how to ride a bike. It is just something you can get on board, forget the hassles in your life . . . and have a ride.”

Mr Dobinson said the track had been designed to cater for everyone.

"It doesn't matter if you are a three-year-old kid learning to ride, an ex-footballer coming back from an injury or just someone dealing with health issues,” he said.

"The track has been developed so that it is 10m wide so there are lots of people who can be on it at the one time.”

The project has been jointly funded by the council and the State Government to the tune of $1.5 million each with the 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund raising over $100,000.

City sports supremo Cr David Morrison said the delivered project would be the fulfilment of a promise.

"Right back when we demolished the velodrome in Limestone Park (in 2010) we promised the cycling community we would provide an alternative,” he said.

"It has been years happening but we had to procure the land behind the hockey club as a council and we did that.

"We then partnered with the State Government. We thank the cycling community for their patience but the product they will get in the end will be fantastic.”

Acting Deputy Mayor Cheryl Bromage, also the city's infrastructure boss, said "this is a dream of the city and also a dream of Troy Dobinson, the Dobinson family and the Ipswich Cycling Club to have a cycling facility in the city for everybody”.

"This is not just a cycling track. There is a running track that can also be used there,” she said.

"It is also for parents and children to learn to ride and to get that confidence to be able to ride once the training wheels come off as a family.

"We will eventually put barbecues in so it will be a destination for a family event and not just a sporting day.”

The track has been described as being a "three-loop”.

"You can isolate three areas of the track,” Cr Bromage said.

"The full length is just over 1.8km in length. We can turn it into a 1.3km circuit or a two-loop of 400m.

"There are a couple of tight turns to make it more adventurous if they are doing races there.”

Cr Bromage said the awarding of the stage one tenders was imminent.

"That will be for the sheds for officials, the track, lighting, the entrance to the car park and a learn to ride facility.

"Hopefully . . . it should be finished by the end of December or January.”