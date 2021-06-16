New townhouse development planned for centre of Ipswich

Plans have been submitted for a townhouse development on Salisbury Road in Ipswich.

FRESH plans for a townhouse development in the centre of Ipswich close to the showgrounds and the University of Southern Queensland campus have been submitted to the council for approval.

Martin and Sheila Liney lodged a development application to Ipswich City Council to build eight two-storey townhouses on land over 1 and 1b Salisbury Road.

The application notes approval for a development with nine three-storey units on the same site had already been given the green light by the council.

The proposal is for eight two-storey units.

“The current proposal is intended to replace that approval,” the application stated.



The site is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and the land is mostly cleared with one house in place.

“The whole of the site is located in a mine influence area,” the application noted.

“Each unit is a separate dwelling, spaced by a visitor car parking space, so if there is movement on the site each building behaves independently.

“To address the mining influence and potential movement on the ground, the units - including garages - are on adjustable columns.”

The application notes the proposal adopts a design which is planned to mitigate flood risk on the land.

Location of the site for the proposed development near the Ipswich Showgrounds and the University of Southern Queensland’s Ipswich campus.

“The rear of the site is affected by the flooding overlay,” it stated.

“The flood level is approximately 25.2m (Australian Height Datum) and the two rear most units are affected.

“However, the proposal elevates these units to be no less than 500mm above the flood level and the entry and the garages and visitor spaces for each have finished floor levels that are no less than 300mm above the flood level.”

