Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Plans have been submitted for a townhouse development on Salisbury Road in Ipswich.
Plans have been submitted for a townhouse development on Salisbury Road in Ipswich.
News

New townhouse development planned for centre of Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
16th Jun 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FRESH plans for a townhouse development in the centre of Ipswich close to the showgrounds and the University of Southern Queensland campus have been submitted to the council for approval.

Martin and Sheila Liney lodged a development application to Ipswich City Council to build eight two-storey townhouses on land over 1 and 1b Salisbury Road.

The application notes approval for a development with nine three-storey units on the same site had already been given the green light by the council.

The proposal is for eight two-storey units.
The proposal is for eight two-storey units.

“The current proposal is intended to replace that approval,” the application stated.

The site is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and the land is mostly cleared with one house in place.

“The whole of the site is located in a mine influence area,” the application noted.

LOCAL NEWS: Council tears down serial litigant’s eye-catching signs

“Each unit is a separate dwelling, spaced by a visitor car parking space, so if there is movement on the site each building behaves independently.

“To address the mining influence and potential movement on the ground, the units - including garages - are on adjustable columns.”

The application notes the proposal adopts a design which is planned to mitigate flood risk on the land.

Location of the site for the proposed development near the Ipswich Showgrounds and the University of Southern Queensland’s Ipswich campus.
Location of the site for the proposed development near the Ipswich Showgrounds and the University of Southern Queensland’s Ipswich campus.

“The rear of the site is affected by the flooding overlay,” it stated.

“The flood level is approximately 25.2m (Australian Height Datum) and the two rear most units are affected.

“However, the proposal elevates these units to be no less than 500mm above the flood level and the entry and the garages and visitor spaces for each have finished floor levels that are no less than 300mm above the flood level.”

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Originally published as New townhouse development planned for centre of Ipswich

development ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where QLD’s 10 new schools will be located

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where QLD’s 10 new schools will be located

        News The location of 10 new schools to open across the state by 2024 has been revealed as the Queensland Government announces a record $18.3bn education spend.

        A cold beer with . . . major ‘statewide’ contributor

        Premium Content A cold beer with . . . major ‘statewide’ contributor

        Rugby League I pushed out the bar stool, poured two beers and had a chat with Van de Velde about...

        Your five-minute guide to the QLD Budget

        Premium Content Your five-minute guide to the QLD Budget

        News Here are the highlights and key numbers

        Multiple injuries following four overnight crashes

        Premium Content Multiple injuries following four overnight crashes

        News Motorists are being warned to drive to conditions as heavy fog blankets Ipswich and...