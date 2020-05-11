New tower increasing mobile connectivity at Lockyer blackspot

ALL systems are go at a new mobile tower in the Lockyer Valley, constructed under the Australian Governments Mobile Black Spot Program.

Located on the Gatton-Clifton Road at Mount Whitestone, the tower will boost connectivity in the region, and it will not be the last tower to be constructed in the region.

“These base stations make a big difference to mobile connectivity and mobile broadband in regional areas – where we know service and connectivity can be pretty poor,” Federal Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz said.

“It’s great to see another investment into improving communications in the Lockyer now operational, to better connect residents, students and businesses.”

He said he had been fighting for improved mobile coverage since being elected, and had been working closely with those in the regions to ensure their needs were met.

“I’ve written to the Minister and telco’s, calling on them to invest in the Lockyer Valley and I’ve highlighted the importance of our local emergency services, educational institutions and of course, the need for our farmers to access better telecommunications technology,” Mr Buchholz said.

“More recently, we’ve worked with the Fordsdale and Mount Whitestone rural fire service members, particularly First Officer Wayne Scholl to improve their mobile connectivity.”

READ MORE: Mayor hopeful for region’s quick recovery

READ MORE: Petition perseverance pays off for town with spotty reception

State Member for Lockyer, Jim McDonald has also welcomed the tower’s activation.

“This makes a big difference to the safety and liveability of our rural communities,” he said.

“On behalf of the Lockyer community, I thank our Federal Member Scott Buchholz for fighting for us to see these improvements delivered. It is a very competitive program and without Scott’s determination to keep us front of mind with the decision makers, we just simply would have missed out.”

Recent bushfires in the region, and now the additional strain placed on networks by the current coronavirus pandemic, have highlighted the need for further improvement.

Mr Buchholz confirmed the Lockyer further towers would be on their way, with the latest round of the $380 million program including a new tower at Thornton.