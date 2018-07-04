New tool helping Booval pensioner stay switched on

TECH SAVVY: Booval Pensioner Samuel Dalzell is the first Mobi owner in south east Queensland.

TECH SAVVY: Booval Pensioner Samuel Dalzell is the first Mobi owner in south east Queensland.

BOOVAL pensioner Samuel Dalzell is breaking records.

He's the first person in southeast Queensland to own a new piece of tech designed specifically for seniors called a Mobi device.

In the past eight years Mr Dalzell has had triple bypass heart surgery, suffered a stroke and had a cataract operation.

Being given the Mobi device by Carinity Home Care gives him more independence and a modern tool to communicate with his family.

"My family is spread across Queensland and because of speech difficulties it can be hard to keep in touch," Mr Dalzell said.

"I'm mostly playing games like solitaire and chess. The games help my brain power and memory.

"The system is easy to use for someone like me and can only make my life better thanks to Carinity."

The Federal Government funds Carinity Home Care packages, which help seniors with services including nursing, personal grooming, household chores, transport and shopping.

Carinity Home Care West Moreton's Leah Rose said Mobi led "to better health and wellbeing outcomes for seniors".

"We work to make your tailored budget stretch as far as it can," she said.

For more information visit www.CarinityHomeCare.org.au or phone 1300109109.