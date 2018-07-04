Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TECH SAVVY: Booval Pensioner Samuel Dalzell is the first Mobi owner in south east Queensland.
TECH SAVVY: Booval Pensioner Samuel Dalzell is the first Mobi owner in south east Queensland.
News

New tool helping Booval pensioner stay switched on

4th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

BOOVAL pensioner Samuel Dalzell is breaking records.

He's the first person in southeast Queensland to own a new piece of tech designed specifically for seniors called a Mobi device.

In the past eight years Mr Dalzell has had triple bypass heart surgery, suffered a stroke and had a cataract operation.

Being given the Mobi device by Carinity Home Care gives him more independence and a modern tool to communicate with his family.

"My family is spread across Queensland and because of speech difficulties it can be hard to keep in touch," Mr Dalzell said.

"I'm mostly playing games like solitaire and chess. The games help my brain power and memory.

"The system is easy to use for someone like me and can only make my life better thanks to Carinity."

The Federal Government funds Carinity Home Care packages, which help seniors with services including nursing, personal grooming, household chores, transport and shopping.

Carinity Home Care West Moreton's Leah Rose said Mobi led "to better health and wellbeing outcomes for seniors".

"We work to make your tailored budget stretch as far as it can," she said.

For more information visit www.CarinityHomeCare.org.au or phone 1300109109.

carinity home care ipswich seniors technology
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Thousands on the way': Ipswich prepares for invasion

    premium_icon 'Thousands on the way': Ipswich prepares for invasion

    Netball PREPARING for a welcome netball invasion, Gail Lyne knows what to expect at this weekend's State Age Championships at Limestone Park.

    Watches, gold and silver jewellery fund addict's ice habit

    premium_icon Watches, gold and silver jewellery fund addict's ice habit

    Crime Some of the victims were home when the serial thief struck

    • 4th Jul 2018 3:20 PM
    SCAM ALERT? Turns out these door knockers are genuine

    SCAM ALERT? Turns out these door knockers are genuine

    News Have these people knocked on your door?

    Mass puppy death at rescue shelter sparks poison fears

    premium_icon Mass puppy death at rescue shelter sparks poison fears

    News Willowbank rescue group shuts after death of seven puppies

    Local Partners