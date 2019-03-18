Menu
Plans have been submitted for a new childcare centre.
New three-storey childcare centre proposed at Springfield

Carly Morrissey
by
18th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
DEVELOPERS have submitted a proposal for a three-storey childcare centre at Springfield Lakes.

The town planning submission to Ipswich City Council details the centre will look after 100 children and provide 27 car parks at 38 Springfield Lakes Blvd.

Alto Architects have completed the design work on behalf of CK Group.

On level one of the 1000sqm site it is proposed there will be 17 places for children aged 0-1, 20 places for children aged 1-2 and 20 places for children aged 2-3 as well as bathrooms.

Level 2 proposes 22 places for 3-4 years and 22 places for 4-5 year olds along with more bathroom facilities.

On the ground level the proposal details there will be 16 staff car parks and 11 drop off spaces.

Included in the proposal is more than 700sqm of outdoor play space over two levels.

Ipswich City Council will now review the application.

