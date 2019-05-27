New tenpin alley bowls over gamers

IPlay customer service assistant Morgan Jackson at the new Riverlink location.

IPlay customer service assistant Morgan Jackson at the new Riverlink location. Rob Williams

TENPIN bowling has made a triumphant return to Ipswich, with an eight-lane alley now open at iPlay's new entertainment precinct at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

The long-awaited bowling alley is the first of its kind to open in Ipswich since the Bundamba lanes were flooded in 2011.

The full-length lanes feature seating areas and large television screens above the pins where retro music clips are played.

The adjacent arcade includes an array of nostalgic games such as Guitar Hero, Moto GP, NBA Hoops, air hockey and claw machines.

Laura Owen from North Ipswich said the new centre was a great addition for the city.

"It's going to be really popular for both kids and adults," she said.

While iPlay is already welcoming customers, a grand opening will be held on June 1 and 2. There will be a Lego play zone, a Nerf battle zone, face painting and more.