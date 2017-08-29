OPENING SOON: New businesses for major shopping centre

THREE new tenants have secured space in the first stage of Ripley Town Centre, adding momentum to the $1.5 billion project destined to underpin the long-term growth of the entire Ripley Valley region and the broader Ipswich city.

Sekisui House has secured a pharmacy, dental practice and veterinary surgery to operate alongside the previously announced medical centre that will service the burgeoning western corridor.

Veterinary tenants Andrew and Sarah Hemming with their daughter Mila met with Sekisui House Australia CEO Toru Abe. Contributed

Ripley Town Centre will ultimately comprise a transit-oriented, mixed-use development of commercial, office and retail spaces, a dining precinct, proposed regional transit hub, community and entertainment facilities, a major public park and residential precincts. The $40million first stage, which includes the recently secured medical centre, is due for completion in early 2018.

Alongside the medical centre at Ripley Town Centre, a 250sq m lease has been secured by The Pharmacy Collective to house a Pharmacy 4 Less chemist.

Dentist Dr Nauv Kashyap has also committed to a 120sq m lease where he plans to set up his eighth South East Queensland practice.

Ipswich veterinarian Andrew Hemming has taken a 200sq m tenancy where he will open a second surgery, building on the success of his existing practice, Flinders View Veterinary Surgery, which has been servicing Ipswich since 2012.

Sekisui House Australia CEO and managing director Toru Abe said "the Ripley Town Centre will provide the entire region with a wide array of essential health and wellbeing services under one roof".